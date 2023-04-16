LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Calvin Henthorne, 88, passed away peacefully at 3:55 a.m., Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

Born August 6, 1934 in East Liverpool, he was a son of the late Gary and Gwendolyn (Watson) Henthorne.

He worked as a machinist at NRM for many years.

A United States Army veteran, he was a member of New Lisbon Presbyterian Church and was a 1952 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Dick will be remembered for his more than 60 years in scouting, where he served as scoutmaster, councilman and ranger at the scout camp and received the Silver Beaver Award. He served on the Lisbon Shade Tree Commission, was a former member of the Lisbon Lions Club and a life member of the Salem Hunting Club.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Dennis (Deborah) Henthorne and Donny Henthorne, both of Lisbon, as well as, his seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Verna Mae (Pennel) Henthorne in 2005 and by a son, Danny.

The funeral officiated by the Reverends Stephen Broache and Mark Wilds will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Weber Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

Calling hours are 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Condolences may shared at weberfh.com.

