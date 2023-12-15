SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – ​​Renee Marie Joy, 58, died following a courageous battle with breast cancer Thursday, December 14, 2023 at the Hospice House surrounded by her loved ones.

​Born April 6, 1965 in Battle Creek, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Shirley Trueax.

​Renee worked as the general manager at Speedway in Salem.

​A member of the Pritchard Avenue Church of Christ, she was a loving and hard-working woman who put her family first.

​Left to cherish her memory are her Husband, Terry Joy, her children: Tony (Stacey) Conine, Holly (Marshall) Workman, Amanda Thacker, Joshua (Jake) Waldinger, Katie (Matt) McCauley, and Sheila Wells as well as her siblings Becky Kunkel, Tina Crisher, Lori Lowe, Brad Trueax, and Dean Brown; her birth-mother Susan Brown, many grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

​She was preceded in death by her brothers Tony Brown and Chuck Trueax and her birth-father William Brown.

​Calling hours will be observed from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Weber Funeral Home. There will be a private funeral and burial at Highland Memorial Park Thursday, December 28. Following will be a Celebration of life Pot Luck Style at the Guilford lake Ruritan Club at 4:00 p.m., Open to all.

