LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Mae Guappone, 80, passed away at home surrounded by her family following a long illness Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Born November 2, 1941 in Canfield, she was a daughter of the late Lyle and Mary M. (Barnhouse) Clemons.

She owned and operated the Party Center in Lisbon with her husband for many years and she helped with their auctioneer business.

She was a former member of the Lisbon Business and Professional Women organization.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lisa Guappone of Guilford Lake and Mike Guappone of Lisbon; two grandchildren, Tiffiani and Michael Anthony Guappone and a great-granddaughter, Sandra Jean Bryan, as well as her sisters, Marie Huff of New Waterford and Carol Lee Tancer of Canfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald J. Guappone and her son, Anthony Richard Guappone.

Calling hours are 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Weber Funeral Home.

A funeral service officiated by Aaron Hinchliffe will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

You may leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.