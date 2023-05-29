LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Jane Williams,74, died Sunday morning Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital – Boardman following a lengthy illness.

Born March 7, 1949 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late James Andrew and Mary Louise (Graziano) Genova.

She worked at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company for nearly 40 years.

Patty enjoyed time with her family, going to yard sales and the Rogers Sale, as well as, caring for her dogs.

She is survived by her husband, David Williams, whom she married August 21, 1999; two sons, Rodney (Mandy) Griffith and James (Jamie Book) Griffith, Sr., both of New Castle; grandson, James Griffith, Jr. and siblings, Santa “Cookie” Lewis, Phillip Genova and Agatha Murray.

A private service for the family is being held at the funeral home.

