LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Lee Schreffler, 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 26 at his home surrounded by family following a lengthy illness.

Born September 23, 1949 in Sommerset, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Lewis W. and Normaa M. (Brant) Schreffler.

Norm worked as a grinder at Eljers for more than 26 years where he also served as their workers compensation representative.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Colene (Beaver) Schreffler; three children, Nica (Randy) Kimbrell of Cornelia, Georgia, Andrew Schreffler and Jed (Virgina) Schreffler, both of Lisbon; his sister-in-law, Sue Brant, 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Lou Schreffler and a brother, Lewis Brant.

Norm was a Navy veteran, a member of State Line Christian Church and American Legion Post 290 and an active part of Caring Hands Food Pantry. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hands Food Pantry, 20 W. Martin Street, East Palestine, OH 44413.

The funeral service officiated by Pastor Jason Pancake will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 30 at the Weber Funeral Home.

Calling hours are 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 29 at the funeral home.

Private burial will be at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens on Friday, December 1.

Condolences may be sent at www.weberfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Norman Lee Schreffler, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.