ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Steven Addy, 25, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Born January 18, 1997 in Coshocton, he was a son of Severine McGaha and the late Steven A. Addy.

A graduate of Beaver Local, he worked as a maintenance man.

Nick enjoyed hanging out with the ones he loved, watching movies and playing games. He had a love of anything fast, especially cars. He had a special love for his nieces, nephew and two special cousins who only knew him as a brother. Most of all, everyone that knew Nick knew he had the kindest and most loving heart and spirit.

Survivors include his mother of Dennison, Ohio; his aunt and uncle who raised him, Chasity and Josh Eells of Rogers; his siblings, Corey and Seth Bailey, Kody Malcom, Caden Dalton and Hali Jones and his cousins Addison and Calleigh Eells. There are also several grandparents surviving, Bonnie and Richard Zimmer, Steve Addy, Ursula McGaha and Tom McGaha.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an uncle, Troy Addy and his grandfather, Charles George.

The funeral service officiated by Pastor Josh Lytle will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Weber Funeral Home. Friends may call two hours prior to the service.

