LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas M. Ieropoli, 66, died tragically at his home last month.



Born August 30, 1955 in Salem, he was a son of the late Carmen P. and Mildred M. (Mobley) Ieropoli.



Nick was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal service for many years.



A Marine Corps veteran, he was a member of the V.F.W. and F.O. E. Aerie 2216.

He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting and taking care of his beagles. He will be remembered for his easy-going personality and sense of humor. He was always quick with a friendly greeting on his mail route.



He will be sadly missed by his sister, Mary Ann Bacon of Hanoverton his nephews and nieces Michael Dutton, Rebecca Joseph, Allen Joseph, Jeffrey Walter, Carmen Phillips and Caden Clark who deeply loved him.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry (Sweeney) Ieropoli and his sister, Valli Ieropoli.



A private memorial service is planned.



Arrangements are being handled by the Weber Funeral Home.



