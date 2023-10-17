RIPLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathan Alexzander Donald died on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at age 31.

Born February 27, in Ripley, Ohio, he was a a son of Holly (Fite) Leonard and Jeffrey Donald.

He was a carpenter by trade.

In addition to his parents, Nathan leaves to cherish his memory step-parents Bob Leonard and Clara Donald; his daughter, Natalie Donald; his grandparents Brenda White and Barry Fite, brothers Reid Leonard, and Diego Donald, and a sister, Reilly Leonard.

There was a private family gathering at the funeral home.

Arrangements were handled by the Weber Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nathan Alexzander Donald, please visit our floral store.