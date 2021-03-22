Nancy V. Nichol, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy V. Nichol, 81, passed away at 4:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.

Born February 18, 1940 in Hookstown, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late William B. and Grace E. (Allison) Campbell.

She had worked as a nurse at Salem Hospital for more than 30 years and at the County Home prior to that.

A member of Trinity Friends Church, she was part of the Wanda Frost Missionary Society. She was a very caring person and served as a reader for blind residents at Blossom.

Survivors include her children, Tracy (Roger) Jones of Salineville and Brent (Kristy) Nichol of Medina; a grandson, Ryan Nichol; her sister, Mary Lou Davy of Hookstown and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, in 2013 and by her son, Mark Nichol.

Services officiated by Pastor Ron Robinson will be held at Noon Tuesday, March 23 at the Weber Funeral Home. Calling hours will be observed two hours prior to the services 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will be at Mill Creek Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Blossom for the heartfelt care and compassion our mother received daily.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

