NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Milton B. Butler, 81, previously of Lisbon, Ohio, passed away Friday afternoon, August 18, 2023, at Edison Manor while surrounded by his loved ones.

Born January 13, 1942, in Lexington, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Milton B. and Mary Annette (Lowery) Butler.

Rev. Butler attended Transylvania University and Lexington Theological Seminary, both in Lexington, Kentucky.

He served in churches in Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, including 11 years at the First Christian Church of Lisbon. He was the secretary of the Lisbon Ruritan Club for many years and helped start the Banquet in Lisbon while serving as secretary of the Lisbon Ministerial Association. He taught a Bible study called the Joy Club and enjoyed books and learning. He was most recently a member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Edna L. (Proctor) Butler; his children, Michelle L. (Alan) Johnston of New Castle and Brian (Lorie) Butler of Tallahassee, Florida and his granddaughter, Madison Marie Butler.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Sallie Brittin.

Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in East Palestine, Ohio.

Arrangements are in the care of the Weber Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.