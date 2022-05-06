LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Maxine Strabala, 85, died at 3:40 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Blossom Nursing Home.

Born July 9, 1936 in Lisbon, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Clara (Wressler) Frantz.

A homemaker, she was a graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

She was a member of the Trinity Friends Church.

Mildred was an avid bingo player. She also enjoyed going to Mountaineer.

Survivors include her children, James (Jennifer) Strabala of Lisbon, William (Judy) Strabala of Seabrook, Texas, Daniel (Ginger) Strabala of Lisbon, and Wavelene (Jack) McGath of Columbiana. There are 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 11 siblings.

The funeral officiated by Pastor Richard Jones will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Weber Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

You may leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mildred, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 8, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.