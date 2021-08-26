Michael Thomas Sibila, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Thomas Sibila, Jr., 37 of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Lisbon, died unexpectedly Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at his home.

Born February 28, 1984 in Massillon, he was a son of Michael Sibila, Sr. and Jane (Dall) Sibila.

Michael worked as a musician, model, actor and as an MC at Soul Food Cypher in Atlanta.

He loved life, his family and friends and most of all, God. He was a loving man who had many passions especially music.

He was a 2002 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, where he played football.

Survivors include his parents of Lisbon; a brother, Kevin Sibila of Lisbon; his grandmother, Patricia Sibila of Massillon and several aunts and uncles and a nephew.

There will be a celebration of life for Michael Sunday, September 19 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the New Lisbon Lodge #65, 36192 SR 172, Lisbon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 114 East Washington Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangements handled by Weber Funeral Home. You may leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.

