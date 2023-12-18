LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine L. (Chuck) Ridgley, 69, went to Heaven reunited with her husband Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 12:23 p.m.

Born November 14, 1954 in Salem, she was a daughter of the late Edward L. and June R. (Shields) Chuck.

A 1973 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, she had worked as an apartment manager in Norfolk, Virginia for 30 years.

Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Lynn “Angel Baby” Ridgley; her siblings, twins, Edward A. (Kellly Jo) Chuck, Texas and Betty Jo Chuck, Lisbon; as well as her niece and nephew, Ruby and Tristan Chuck, of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland L. Ridgley on May 5, 2018.

Maxine was a faithful member of the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene where she served as a greeter.

A memorial service and burial at Lisbon Cemetery will be at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.weberfh.com.

