TOLEDO, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Edmund Bieniek, 59, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mercy- St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo.

Matthew was born October 29, 1962 in Mineola, New York to the late Barbara Jean (Jacobs) Bieniek and the late Matthew T. Bieniek.

Matt spent most of his formative years in Wooster, Ohio, where he excelled on the high school debate team. Matt overcame a childhood speech impediment to become an excellent orator.

Matt also achieved his dreams of becoming a writer, a lawyer and a journalist but he considered his greatest accomplishment to be his two sons, John and Paul. His greatest joy came from being a father.

Matt graduated from The College of Wooster in 1985 with a BA in History. He graduated from West Virginia University College of Law in 1988.

After a short career as a lawyer, Matt became a journalist and worked first as a reporter then as an editor for the “The Journal” in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Later he was an editor at “The Cumberland Times News,” Cumberland, Maryland. At the time of his death, Matt was the Editorial Page Editor for “The Blade,” Toledo, Ohio. Prior to that, he worked for the “Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.”

Matt is survived by his beloved sons, John C. Bieniek and Paul B. Bieniek, of Pittsburgh. He also leaves his loving partner, Marian Owen Bieniek, of Lisbon, Ohio; a brother, Mitchell Bieniek and a sister, Michele Bieniek, both of Wooster.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

