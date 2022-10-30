ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Frances (Fran) Rudibaugh, 83, formerly of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, surrounded by her family following a brief illness.

Born November 22, 1938, in East Liverpool, she was the daughter of the late Michael B. and Frances Ruth (Wells) Miller.

Fran worked as a medical technologist at St. John’s Hospital in Steubenville and then later at Salem Community Hospital for many years, retiring in 1999. In addition, she was chief coroner’s investigator for Columbiana County for more than 20 years, retiring in 2011.

She was a member of St. George Catholic Church.

She was an avid reader. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Fran is survived by six children, Mickey (Kim) Scott, Joy (Pete) Whittemore, Cindy (Chris) Reynolds, John (Kristina) Scott, Tom (Liz) Rudibaugh and Tia (Greg) Sickelsmith; 15 grandchildren, Lauren (Matt) Henry, Jim Scott, Sean Whittemore, Tammy Reed, Casey (James) Briceland, Emily (Jarrad) Griffith, Alec Johnson, Samantha Scott, Katie (Kat) Skouby, Tommy Rudibaugh, Michael (Jess) Rudibaugh, Elizabeth Rudibaugh, Chris Sickelsmith, Cory (Danielle) Sickelsmith and Kayla (Travis) Denman; 17 great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy; her sisters, Judy (Jim) Kelly and Betsy (Ed) Pope along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, W. Franklin Rudibaugh.

Calling hours will be observed from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Weber Funeral Home.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Stephen Wassie at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. George Catholic Church.

Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.

