Marlyn J. Coleman, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlyn J. Coleman, 86, died Sunday evening, October 31, 2021 at Blossom Nursing Home.

Born October 21, 1935 in Rogers, Ohio she was a daughter of the late William D. and Agnes E. (Conkle) Peterson.

Marlyn was an active member of the Lisbon First Christian Church where she served as a Deaconess and was a member of Christian Women’s Fellowship, she also volunteered at the Red Cross blood bank and was a poll worker for many years.

She was a 1953 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

She enjoyed her morning walks with the girls followed by coffee at McDonalds

Survivors include her children Cynthia Barrett of Salem and Jerry D. (Tracy) Coleman of Osceola, Indiana; three grandsons: Ryan (Chelsea) Barrett, Brandon (Elizabeth) Coleman and David Coleman and great-granddaughters Tessa and Laci.

She was preceded in death by her husband Willis Coleman whom she married November 15, 1953, in 2017, her sister Sandy Holloway and brothers-in-law Floyd and Donald Coleman and Gail Holloway.

A private family funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the First Christian Church of Lisbon officiated by Pastor Bob Garwood. Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery. Informal calling hours are from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 5 at the Weber Funeral Home. Please follow Covid protocol.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

