LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Jane Gallo, 92, died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare.of Lisbon.

Born May 10, 1930 in Lisbon, she was a daughter of the late Laige Walter and Jean Fern (Burton) Chestnut.

She worked at EDI Central (Sheltered Workshop) for 27 years as a bus driver and workshop specialist, retiring in 1994. She also owned and operated Gallo’s Chainsaw Service.

A member of St. George Catholic Church and VFW Post 4111, she is survived by her children Anthony Gallo, Frank (Vicki) Gallo and Thomas Gallo all of Lisbon and Katherine Merrill of Burlington, Vermont. There are six grandchildren; Frank Gallo, Molly Gallo, Francine Merrill, Amelia Merrill, Michelle Pudder, and Daniel Davis; and five great-grandchildren: Ethan, Monroe, Devan, Michaela and Mackenzie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gallo in 1985. Also deceased are her sister, Joanna Corfee and great-grandson Dylan.

A memorial mass will be held at St. George Catholic Church later. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of Weber Funeral Home.

