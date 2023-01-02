LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilynn Yvonne Wickline, 73, passed away peacefully with her family at her side at home Saturday morning, December 31, 2022.

Born August 16, 1949 in Salem, she was a daughter of the late Raymond F. and Evelyn G. (Huffman) Baker.

She was a 1967 graduate of Beaver Local.

She worked as a dispatcher for the Columbiana Police Department and later for the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department.

She was a Home Interiors displayer for many years. She will be remembered for her love of Christmas.

Marilynn attended the First United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with the Elkton girls group and being active in the community but her first priority was her family.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne Wickline, whom she married June 23, 1984; five children, Heather Houlette of Lisbon, David Wayne (Shari) Wickline of Troy, Nicole (Christopher) Eells of Lisbon, Sara (Dwayne) Klimenko of Indianapolis and April (Mark) Wheeler of Lisbon; her siblings, Diane (Bill) Cox and Kevin (Linda) Baker; 11 grandchildren, Collin, Darrin, Bryanna, Morgan, Tristan, Ashley, Abe, Hailey, Gray, TJ and Kaiden and a great-granddaughter, Iona.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Kerri White and a grandson, Jacob Daniel.

Calling hours will be at 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5 at Weber Funeral Home.

The funeral service officiated by Pastor April Smith will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 6 at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marilynn Yvonne (Baker) Wickline, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.