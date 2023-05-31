LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Scullion, 82, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Monday, May 29, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center, following a long battle with cancer.

Born May 6, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Emory M. and Dorothy C. (Hoffee) Paulin.

A member of Lisbon First United Methodist Church, she enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed, but her strength, compassion for others, warmth and gentle spirit will be remembered forever.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, Mikel Patrick Scullion; four children, James (Rhonda Moreland) Scullion of Salineville, Mikel Scullion of Lisbon, Keith (Lisa) Scullion of Stokesdale, North Carolina and Missy (Ray) Ammon of East Liverpool and her siblings, Patricia (Tom) Hall of Lisbon and Don (Marsha) Paulin of Salem. There are nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Wallace and grandson, Ricky Wallace, as well as her sisters, Barb May and Judy Altman and brother, Gary Paulin.

The funeral service officiated by the Rev. Pat Smith will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 5 at the Weber Funeral Home.

Calling hours are Sunday, June 4, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

