LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Malcolm R. Starr, 41, passed away peacefully following a long illness Thursday, May 4, 2023 at his home.

He was born November 19, 1981 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Malcolm worked as a salesman and enjoyed video games, sports, fishing, and cooking.

In addition to his parents, Robin and Steve Starr, he leaves his wife, Kimberlee N. Vaughan and three children: Terynn Reynolds-Starr, Joseph Starr, and Thomas Starr; and his sister Kristine Vogel.

He was preceded in death by his best friend Joe Icenogle.

No formal services will be held.

Arrangements are in the care of Weber Funeral Home.

