EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Ann Lemal, 49, died Tuesday night, August 2, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Born September 4, 1972 in East Liverpool, she was the daughter of Suzanne F. (Papenfoth) Lemal and Leo F. Lemal.

She worked as an LPN at Sunrise Homes in Lisbon.

Catholic by faith, she was a devoted mother and grandmother, her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she enjoyed watching crime television shows.

In addition to her parents, survivors include her children Ashley (Zachary) Peterson of Tallmadge and Jared Travis of East Palestine; stepchildren Nick (Sharon) Travis of Weirton, WV, Heith (Kristen) Travis of Calcutta, Elicia Travis of Lisbon; a brother, George Lemal of Beaver, Pennsylvania and her grandchildren: Jocelyn, Jace, Adalyn, Daniel, Kalen, Camden, Halen, Aella, Karrigan and Alexus.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sophia Ann Peterson.

There will be a memorial service officiated by the Rev. Stephen Wassie at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Weber Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lisa Ann Lemal, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.