Linda Rae Plunkett, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Rae Plunkett, 62, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Born April 6, 1959, in Salem, she was a daughter of the late Earl R. and Stephanie M. (Taucher) Plunkett.

Linda had worked at Warren Molded Plastics (Worthington Industries), as well as, Giant Eagle and Campbell’s Grocery Store.

Survivors include her partner, David Springer; her brothers, James (Sandra) Plunkett of Tamarac, Flordia and Richard Plunkett of Lisbon. She also leaves a special cousin, Barbara Layman of Toledo and three nieces; a nephew, as well as, her dear friend, Lisa Smith of Alliance.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Wagers.

Condolences may be sent at weberfh.com.

