LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine Alice Tucker, 69, died at 5:15 a.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Salem.

Born December 17, 1952, in Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Albert Fred Marsh and Helen Rose (Bell) Makar.

​A homemaker, she is survived by her children, Michael Martin and Randi Tucker, both of Salem; grandchildren, Jarret And Courtney Martin, Dasia, Divine and her siblings, Anna Brooks, Elsie Dickey and Georgia Moore.

​In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ina Tharp; stepfather, Peter Makar and granddaughter, Kylie Wendell.

​The funeral service, officiated by Bishop Gary Brooks of the Ashtabula Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, at the Weber Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Weber Funeral Home.

