LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Marlene Pierce, 76, died Saturday afternoon, June 17, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Born March 27, 1947, in East Liverpool, she was a daughter of the late Floyd And Anna M. (Kidder) Angus.

A homemaker, she leaves to cherish her memory her husband, James B. Pierce, Sr., whom he married July 10, 1965 and her sons, James (Lori) Pierce, Jr., of Newark, Charles (Tonya) Pierce and Michael (Sherrie) Pierce, both of Brimfield. There are 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Angus.

Karen was a Christian by faith and lived out that faith with her outgoing personality and loyalty to friends. She loved her flower gardens and watching birds and animals of all types.

A celebration of life is planned. Arrangements are by the Weber Funeral Home.

