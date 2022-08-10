LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jordan N. McMillan, 27, died Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Born August 13, 1994 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was a son of the late William Lowell McMillan and Sonja Marie Altimore.

He attended Beaver Local Schools and worked in construction.

Survivors include his children, Kaylie, Madison and Ethan and his siblings, William Seth McMillan, Daniel McMillan, Nathon MacMillan, Tasha Altimore and Petra Montgomery.

A private family service will be held on his birthday.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.

