John Calvin Hawthorne, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John C. “Jack” Hawthorne, 90, of Lisbon, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born March 11, 1931, in Broadacre, Ohio; he was a son of the late Avery and Grace (Peggs) Hawthorne.

Jack spent his life working as a dairy farmer on the family farm and was an avid antique tractor puller and a member of the Columbiana County Antique Tractor Pullers Association.

He is survived by his wife, Betty (Kibler) Hawthorne, whom he married May 7, 1996; daughters, Susan Barton and Nancy Coie, both of Salem; Julie Hawthorne (Glen Black) of Lisbon; sons, Mark (Sheryl) Hawthorne and Tom (Brenda) Hawthorne, of Lisbon and sisters, Margaret McCamon and Virginia (Dennis) Flugan of Lisbon; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and Betty’s children, Dan (Becky) Kibler, Dale (Beverly) Kibler, Dean (Betty) Kibler, Richard (Kathy) Kibler, Don (Kris) Kibler and Kathy (Rod) Sanlo.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathryn Irene Hawthorne in 1992; brother, Wilbur Hawthorne and sisters, Naomi Sebrell, Fay Lynn and Clara Rose.

A private family service is being provided by Weber Funeral Home.

Go to www.weberfh.com to leave condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Calvin Hawthorne, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.