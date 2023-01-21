SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Phyllis Bates, 87, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Brookdale Salem, where she had been a resident.

She was born May 3, 1935 in Kingston, New Hampshire, the daughter of John and Alice Simes.

She married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Bates and moved with him, and later their four children to various spots in the country, notably Stratford, New Jersey, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Canfield, Ohio and Greenville, South Carolina. She and Bill retired to the Villages in Florida, where she remained until returning to Ohio to be near family.

She was a protestant by faith. In her younger days, she enjoyed playing golf and was an avid golf fan.

She is survived by daughters, Kandace Cleland, Guilford Lake, Kyle (Ken) Hall, Detroit, Michigan and sons, John (Stacie) Bates, Galloway, New Jersey and Doug Bates of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Darrell Cleland, Devon Cleland, Katherine Cleland, Charles Cleland, Spencer Cleland, Alison Flannigan, Nick Bates Eric Bates, Billy Bates, Nathan Hall, Ross Hall, Julie Bates and Amy Bates and seven great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be in Joan’s name made to Stage Left Players, PO Box 178, Kensington, OH 44427 or to your local Hospice.

Arrangements are being handled by Weber Funeral Home in Lisbon.

