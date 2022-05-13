LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill C. Altoft, 72, passed away peacefully at her son’s home Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Born May 7, 1950, in East Liverpool, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Wilma (Hindley) Finley.

Jill worked in the air freight business for decades and ultimately turned that experience into her own freight and rapid courier business.

She was a 1968 graduate of East Liverpool High School.

Jill was a longtime NASCAR fan and enjoyed traveling to races with her husband and friends. At times a proficient league bowler, she never lost to any of her sons. She enjoyed regular outings with her extensive group of friends and her homemade potato salad is legendary.

Survivors include her sons, Christopher (Emily) Kirkham of Sewickley, Patrick (Andrea) Kirkham of Clinton, and Scott (Amy) Kirkham of Fairview; seven grandchildren, Lauren and Holden, Gavin and Oliver, Adia, Amelia and Mirabel Kirkham; as well as her sister, Diana Jarvis and a niece, Suzi Rummer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Altoft in 2020 and her niece, Kristen Dugan.

A private service will be held for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jill’s name to the Cancer Research Institute at cancerresearch.org.

Arrangements are by the Weber Funeral Home.

