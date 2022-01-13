EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey “Dave” Banister, 69, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2022 in East Liverpool, Ohio.



Dave was born September 11, 1952 in Harrison County, Missouri, to Donald G. and Doris M. (Baker)

Banister.

He married Karen D. Glover July 8, 1973 in Ohioville, Pennsylvania.

Dave was a resident of West Point (Lisbon), Ohio and was the retired owner/operator of Dave Banister Trucking.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Karen, of 48 years; son Kirt (Brandi) Banister of Lisbon, Ohio; daughter Tracey (Shawn) Woods of Lisbon, Ohio and grandsons Blake, Clayton “Scooter” and Kayde “Tater”. He is also survived by sisters Suzie Starks and Sally Bennett,

brother Jim (Liz) Banister and Dear Friend Mary Antill.



Dave was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Denver and Bill.



Dave was an accomplished horseman, competing for many years in team penning and sorting. He was a trader by nature, sponsoring many horse sales and tack auctions. Dave always had a horse that “you just have to come and try out for yourself.” He never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need. He had a soft spot for kids and would often be seen slipping them money to be used at the horse show concession stand. Dave had a huge heart, a contagious laugh and an ornery streak. He was always up for a good joke. Dave will definitely be rounding up a herd of the best horses as soon as he checks in at the Pearly Gates.



Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Weber Funeral Home 340 East Lincoln Way, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m with Pastor Jim Bean officiating.

Burial will follow at Yellowcreek Presbyterian Church.



