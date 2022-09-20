SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Earl Dotson, 45, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home.

Born May 6, 1977, in Salem, he was the son of Sharon (Reynolds) Hudson and the late Jack E. Dotson, Sr.

Jason was self-employed most of his life.

Survivors include his mother of Lisbon; a daughter, Jillena Dotson; two sisters, Julie (Chip) Hawk and Jennifer (Rusty) Hoffman; his half-siblings, Jack Dotson, Jr. and Melissa (Patrick) Pickering. There are four nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs, Brutus and Raine.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Calling hours will be observed from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Weber Funeral Home.

