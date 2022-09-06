LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTRibutes) – Janice L. Welling, 82, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown following a brief illness.

Born June 12,1940 in Amsterdam, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd D. and Ruth (Wilkin) Smith.

She worked in banking for many years including City Loan in Lisbon, Firestone Bank and retired from Huntington Bank.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

She attended Bethesda Presbyterian Church and enjoyed traveling in her RV. She even worked at Disney World for 15 years.

Survivors include her husband, Melvin Graydon Welling whom she married October 14, 1961; two sons, Richard (Wanda) Welling of Canton, Texas and Stephen (Dafna) Welling of Columbiana, and five grandchildren: Jennifer, Forest, Justine and Grant Welling and Janel Dickey, her brothers, Donald (Louise) Smith of Arizona and Thomas Smith of Minerva; two sisters: Sherry Pozsga of Girard and Kathy (Jim) Nicholson of Lisbon.

The funeral service officiated by the Rev. Stephen Broache will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2022 at the Weber Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery. Calling hours are 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7 at the funeral home.

