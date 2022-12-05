LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Gibson, 77, died at home Friday, December 2, 2022.

Born August 3, 1945 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Rancel E. and Glenna (Ford) Davis.

A homemaker, she is survived by her children: James C. (Michelle) Gibson of Lisbon, Jeanette R. Gallimore both of Lisbon, Linda (David) Lapp of Pinegrove, Pennsylvania, and Amanda (Donald) May of East Liverpool; a brother, George A. Davis of Salem, West Virginia and 15 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband James L. Gibson in 1992. Also deceased are her grandson, Tyler D. Gallimore and her sister, Ruby A. Fischer.

Janet was a member of the Threshing Floor Church where she was a prayer warrior. She enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and enjoyed paddle boating. She had a kind, giving heart and loved to tell people about Jesus.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 10 at the Threshing Floor Church, 38031 Mattix Road, Lisbon. Burial will be in Center Point Cemetery in Salem, West Virginia. Calling hours are 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.

