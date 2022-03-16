LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Hoover, 64, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, March 15, 2022 at East Liverpool City Hospital with his family at his side.

Born August 2, 1957 in Salem, he was a son of the late James and Ruth (McCowin) Hoover.

He worked as a mechanic for McCarter Transit for more than 30 years and later drove truck for RMH Trucking

Survivors include his wife, Lu Ann (Vincent) Hoover whom he married June 2, 1979; his sons James L. (Heather) Hoover, III of Lisbon and Justin (Stephanie) Hoover of East Liverpool and his siblings: Darlene (Austin) Randolph of Lisbon, Connie Cox of Guilford Lake, Jean Harker of New Waterford and Mike (Cyndee) Hoover of Lisbon. There are five grandchildren: Jackson, Preston, Bentley, Coraline and Gavin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Breeann and a grandson, Jameson Hoover.

The funeral conducted by Annie Toot will be at 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Weber Funeral Home. Calling hours are one hour prior to the service.

