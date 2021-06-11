James Frank Clark, Sr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Clark, Sr., 75, passed away following a lengthy illness Wednesday evening, June 9, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born January 26, 1946 in Franklin Township, he was a son of the late Frank M. and Agnes M. (Kelley) Clark.

He was retired from Eljers in Salem after more than 30 years. He had also worked at the Wellsville Foundry at one time.

He was a former member of the Lisbon Ruritan Club and had served on the Damascus Fire Department.

He enjoyed working in his garage and repairing things.

Survivors include his children, Elizabeth Carlisle of Hanoverton and Jim (Julie) Clark of Leetonia and two sisters, Rachel Shark of Columbus and Patty McPherson of Carrollton. There are eight grandchildren, Justin and Colt Carlisle, Kaity and Christopher Clark, Jennifer Paynter, Jarrod Westover, Olivia Clark and Samantha MCKenzie, as well as three great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Judith (Callahan) Clark in 1999; his daughter, Kelly Clark and brothers, Ralph and Lloyd Clark.

Services officiated by Aaron Hinchliffe will be held at Noon on Monday, June 14 at the Weber Funeral Home. Calling hours are from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Burial will be in Lisbon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Seidman Cancer Center at Salem Regional Medical Center, 1995 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Condolences can be left at www.weberfh.com.

