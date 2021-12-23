LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James D. Lambert, 82, died peacefully in his sleep at home Monday, December 21, 2021.

Born July 20, 1939, in Rochester, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Ida (Sullivan) Lambert.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Teresa (Creel) Hoskinson; two children, Ashlie Joe (Justin) Muschweck and Robert (Alison) Hoskinson; three granddaughters, Piper, Giavanna and Paige.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Ferebee and his brother, Jack Lambert.

A proud former Marine, Jim was a devoted grandfather and enjoyed the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football.

A private family service officiated by Pastor Kathy Barton will be held at the Weber Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

