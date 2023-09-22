LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline R. “Jackie” MacAleese, 87, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, September 21, 2023 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

Born December 28, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Plinio B. and Bertha (Lugaila) Truzzi.

Jackie had worked as a secretary at Lincoln School and Weinstock Insurance Agency and she helped run Arrowhead Greenhouse with her husband, Bob.

A strong family-oriented woman, Jackie loved attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events and performances. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she was known for the most beautiful Christmas tree and elaborate decorations. She also enjoyed spending time with her sister and their many lifelong friends and working in her yard gardening. She created extensive landscapes and English style gardens.

Left to cherish her memory are her five sons, Robert “Butch” (Denise) MacAleese, Patrick (Terry) MacAleese, John (Andrea) MacAleese, David (Victoria) MacAleese and Mark (Elizabeth) MacAleese; seven grandchildren, Richard MacAleese and Becky Carpenter, Kate Martin and Karly Rudibaugh, Sharlene MacAleese, Madison and Robert MacAleese, as well as five great-grandchildren and her twin sister, Geraldine Morris.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert MacAleese in 2006 and by her brothers, Mark and Richard Truzzi.

Calling hours are 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 24 at the Weber Funeral Home with the funeral service officiated by the Rev. Lisa Courtwright to follow.

There will be a private burial at Lisbon Cemetery on Monday, September 25.

In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbiana Meals on Wheels, 865 E. Park Avenue, Columbiana, OH 44408.

