SALINEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida M. Jarvis, 83, passed away surrounded by her family following a brief illness Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Born April 29, 1940 in Weston, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Dallas and Mary (Butcher) Rosier.

Ida worked in the fabric department at the Calcutta Walmart from its opening until her retirement in 2019.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Alicia (Jim) Mills, Karla VanKirk, and Tom “TAJ” (Chastity) Jarvis; her grandchildren: Susan and William Bratt, Jimmy (Emily) Mills, Alex Mills. Zoe and Grace Jarvis as well as her sister-in-law, Linda Rosier, and her life-long neighborhood friends.

She was preceded in death by her siblings Keith Rosier and Louise Kinsey, and her stepfather, Samuel Roberts.

Ida volunteered and eventually worked at Southern Local Schools from 1979 until 1995. She enjoyed her country home and spent many hours on her front porch. She also enjoyed tending bar in the Oak Room at Timberlanes in the late 1960’s.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 28, 2023 at the Weber Funeral Home. The day will conclude with a private farewell prayer.

