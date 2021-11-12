Helen Carol Shivers, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Carol Shivers, 90, died at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

Born August 23, 1931 in Lisbon, she was a daughter of the late Okey S. and Bessie E. (Funk) Buchanan.

She was a 1949 graduate of East Liverpool High School and earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Kent State University.

A lifetime area resident, Helen worked as a teacher for Salem Schools for 20 years, retiring in 1995. She had taught special education and served as librarian.

A member and elder of New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, she had previously belonged to the West Beaver and Bethel Churches.

She volunteered with handicapped children prior to the Robert Bycroft School and later as a clown with the RSVP program. She was a member of the Angel Band dulcimer group, Lisbon Community Choir and Lisbon Music Study Club. She enjoyed sewing, especially making clothes for kids. She was a “Trekkie” and enjoyed bailing hay and canning while listening to Pirates games.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Christopher (Debra) Shivers of Lisbon, Carole Spooner of Salem, Robert Shivers of Lisbon, Lori (Fred) Pastore of Leetonia, Martha Wolfe of East Liverpool and Timothy (Ruth) Shivers of Black Mountain, North Carolina. There are 13 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Raymond Shivers in 1989. Also deceased are her children, Keith and Leslie Shivers and siblings, Evelyn Scharf, Donald Buchanan and James Buchanan.

There will be a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11 at the Weber Funeral Home officiated by the Rev. Stephen Broache. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut Street, Lisbon, OH 55532.

