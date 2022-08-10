HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn Robert Eaton, 70, died unexpectedly in the Emergency Department at Salem Regional Medical Center Monday, August 8, 2022.

Born July 27, 1952 in New Haven, Connecticut, he was a son of Joan Carole (Piascik) Eaton and the late Robert William Eaton.

Glenn was a retired air traffic controller. He taught air traffic control for ten years at the Community College of Beaver County following his retirement.

He was a history buff, especially of the Civil War era. He enjoyed Formula One Racing and was a European car enthusiast. He enjoyed aviation and had a commercial pilot certificate with multi-engine and instrument ratings.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Rosanne (Runkle) Eaton and his daughter, Denise (Michael) Strattan of Clarion, Pennsylvania.

Following Glenn’s wishes, no services will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.

