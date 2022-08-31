LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn E. Lindner, 54, died Tuesday, August 30,2022 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon following a yearlong Covid related illness.

Born April 22,1968 in Portsmyth, Virginia, he was a son of Linda K. (Carman) Lindner and the late Carl R. Lindner.

He was a driver for Checker Medical Transport in Salem.

A 1986 graduate of Southern Local High School.

Glenn enjoyed working with computers and was a ham radio operator and member of the Amateur Radio Relay League.

In addition to his mother of East Liverpool, he is survived by his wife, Cindy (Holdshoe) Lindner, five children: Thomas Eskew of St. Pete, Florida, Jennifer (Chris) Eskew-Park of Lisbon, Jessica Lindner of Midland, Texas, Andrew (Ashley) Lindner of Kansas City, Missouri and Elizabeth (Heather) Lindner of Wilmington, North Carolina; a brother, Carl R. (Dorothy) Lindner of Wilmington, North Carolina, and his sisters Grace E. (Emery) Harriger of Kerney, Missouri and Nikki M. Kryaninko of Manchester, Maryland. There are 14 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father and a grandson, Jullian.

The funeral service officiated by the Rev. John Harris of Christ the King Anglican Church will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Weber Funeral Home. Calling hours are 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022 at the funeral home.

