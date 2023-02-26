LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glen R. Duncan died at his home on Saturday, February 25, 2023 with his dear friend and caregiver Ruth Crouch by his side.

Glen was born October 8, 1951 in Newell, WV, a son of the late Charles and Agnes Mae (Vanfosson) Duncan.

Glen worked as an auxiliary officer and Perry Township Police officer. He was a press operator, a tour bus driver, and a truck driver. He worked at Essex, and as a “CARTS” driver.

Glen was a member of the Salem Bible Methodist Church.

A Navy Veteran, Glen loved to play music and had a great sense of humor. He also loved the outdoors and helping people.

Glen is survived by two sons, Chris (Tracy) Duncan of Alexandria, Virginia and Bryan Duncan of Salem and his siblings, Charles Duncan, Margorie (Ernie) Ankeny, Ernie(Leona) Duncan and Paul Duncan.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Fred Duncan; sister, Mary E. Ferry and sisters-in-law Vivian, Sue and Marilyn Duncan.

Glen will be dearly missed by many family and friends. He was well-loved and will be missed by all.

The family will receive friends at the Weber Funeral Home in Lisbon from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 1 from 10:00 a.m. until the start of service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The funeral will be officiated by Pastor David Crosley.

Burial will be at Cool Spring Cemetery.

