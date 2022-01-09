LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ginger E. Hile, 86, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at her son’s home following a lengthy illness.

Born May 4, 1935 in Chester West Virginia, Ginger was the daughter of the late Evelyn Sanders. At a young age, Ginger was adopted by her grandparents, Virgil and Esther Ludwig.

A homemaker, Ginger was a member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir and handbell choir. She was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering with the church and the Republican Party. She organized a food share program for the Lisbon and Guilford area. Ginger enjoyed spending time with her family, making crafts and playing the piano. Above all, she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Karole (Joe) Hile of East Liverpool, Michael (Cornelia) Hile of Colorado Springs, Jack Hile of Salem and Steve (Beth) Hile of Lisbon. She has eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Her husband of more than 60 years, Jack, passed in 2017. Also deceased are a daughter, Sharole Hile and her brother, Everett (Bud) Ludwig.

Friends and family may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Weber Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Chaplain Keith Neal at the Weber Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice at www.myhospice.org.

After the service refreshments will be provided at the Lisbon United Methodist Church.

