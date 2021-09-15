Gary H. Lake, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary H. Lake, 68, died unexpectedly while doing what he loved, fishing at Westville Lake Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Gary was born August 6, 1953 in Wheeling, West Virginia, a son of the late Willard and Dora M. (Berry) Lake.

He worked as a truck driver for various companies for many years until retiring in 2013.

He enjoyed fishing and building things.

Survivors include his four children: Melissa (Randy) Reed of Washingtonville, Andrew (Jaime) Lake of Salem, Christopher (Denise) Lake of Wellsville and Gary Lake of Salem; his sisters Janice (James) Mountz and Norma (Paul) Welsh both of Lisbon; his brothers Chuck and Paul Lake both of Lisbon and Kenny Lake of Leetonia. There are eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Lake.

There will be a memorial dinner for Gary at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Salem Salvation Army.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.

