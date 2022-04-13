LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Freida LaRue Kloetzly, 88, passed away early Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

She was born near Lisbon March 6, 1934 to the late Joseph and Bertha (Guy) Hoppa.

Frieda was married to Bob Flory for 20 years and had three children, Shirley Thornhill, Betty (Bill) Pancake, and Sandy (Craig) Pemberton. She then married the love of her life, Joe Kloetzly, in 1973. There are six grandchildren: Christine Newman, Amy Haller, Julie Agnew, Billy Pancake and Josh and Jessica Pemberton; 15 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings Jean Bedford of Three Rivers, MI, Joey Ann Baytos, and John Hoppa o both of Austintown.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cindy Utt and her sister, Theresa McKee.

Freida loved the printing process and working with ink on paper. She worked at several printing companies before joining Sears Distribution Center in Columbus where she retired in 1980.

Freida loved dancing to country music, traveling with friends, beer and bowling Her hobbies included collecting glass shoes, bingo and gardening. Friendship had a special meaning to her that not all could understand, but if you were included in her friendship circle, you know exactly what you meant to her.

Services officiated by Jason Pancake will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday at the Weber Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Leave condolences at www.weberfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Freida, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.