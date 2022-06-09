LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred William Carlisle, Jr., 81, died late Wednesday evening, June 8, 2022 at his home following a lengthy illness.

Born November 10, 1940 in West Point, he was a son of the late Fred W. Carlisle, Sr. and Hilda Clementine (Reed) Carlisle.

Fred worked for the Columbiana County Highway Department for 32 years, retiring as general foreman.

A Navy Veteran, he was a member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2216, V.F.W. Post 4111 and was a past member of the Leetonia American Legion and O.S.I.

He enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie and golfing in the league at Valley Golf Course where he was once league champion.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn (Lightner) Carlisle whom he married June 29, 1968, his son Fred H. (Stacey) Carlisle, six grandchildren: Amanda, Haylen, Caiden, Ezra, Emma and Kyren, a great-grandson, Niklaus and his sister, Cheryl Macuich of Jasper, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by two sisters: Rebecca Harrison and Marilyn Hamblen.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Weber Funeral Home with Pastor Patrick Smith officiating. Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with an Eagles Service at 8:00.



