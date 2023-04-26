LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – And the Lord said “Frank, it’s time.” Frank G. Morrell, 80, passed away peacefully with his family at his side late Tuesday evening, April 25, 2023.

Born October 21, 1942 in East Liverpool, he was a son of the late Harlie E. and Mabel May (Cline) Morrell.

Frank worked in maintenance at the A&P Warehouse for 15 years and then at Land O Lakes in Kent for 23 years.

A Navy veteran, he served on the USS Shangri La and really enjoyed the shipmate reunions.

He was a member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and American Legion Post 70 in Wellsville. He enjoyed Cleveland and Ohio State sports as well as fishing, hunting, and boating.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Carol (Culp) Morrell; his children Traci and her husband Matt Brown of Circleville and Frank and his wife Jenni Morrell of Lisbon; five grandchildren: Courtney and Brittany Morrell, Frankie Morrell and Natalie Ammon, Madi Brown, Levi Brown, and Ethan Brown. There are two great-grandchildren; Harrison and Ivy Brown as well as his sister, Pat and her husband Jim Delposen who was like a brother. He also leaves many loving nieces and nephews; sisters in law Jane Kozora and Leah Culp, brother-in-law Jack Culp and his wife Carol Culp and life-long friends Charlie Beohm, Rodger Miller, Don Geer, and neighbors who became family, the Chidesters.

He was preceded in death by his brothers: Bob, Harlie, and Jack Morrell and his sisters: Betty Figley, Mary Webber, Hazel Rudy, and Sally Keuper as well as his faithful companion, Duke.

Calling hours are from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday at the Weber Funeral Home with the funeral officiated by the Rev. Amy Raymond following at 5:00 p.m.

View this obituary and leave condolences at www.weberfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank G. Morrell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.