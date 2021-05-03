Evelyn M. Lohman, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn M. Lohman, 67, went home to be with the Lord at 8:07 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Canton Aultman Hospital.

Born September 16, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Weldon Lee and Ethel Freda (Smith) Rhodes.

A homemaker, she had worked as a nurse’s aide at the Salem City Hospital, Hutton Nursing Home and St. Luke’s Nursing Home.

Evelyn was an avid sports fan, especially NBA basketball and was a member of Faith Family Church. She also enjoyed religious movies.

Survivors include her daughters, Tracy DiCarllantonio of Wintersville and Lisa (Willy) Jacobs of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Haley, Cam and Hannah Jacobs and four siblings, Jerry (Eileen) Rhodes and June (John) Smith, both of Salineville, MaryAnn (Gary) Kaser of Guilford Lake and Melinda (Tom) DeLong of East Sparta.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Weber Funeral Home with a memorial service officiated by the Rev. Tom Allmon following at 4:00 p.m.

Covid protocols will be observed. Please wear your mask.

Burial will be at Sandy Valley Cemetery in Waynesburg.

To leave condolences, please visit www.weberfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Evelyn (Rhodes) Lohman, please visit our floral store.