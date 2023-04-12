LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Ilene Brennan, 97, died at her home Tuesday morning April 11, 2023.

Born January 31, 1926 in Marietta, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Lavina (Stanley) Gouldsberry.

A homemaker, she was a member of Lisbon First United Methodist Church and Lisbon Senior Citizens.

She is survived by her son Gerald Brennan of Lisbon.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey Brennan, brothers Jimmy Joe and Herbert Gouldsberry and her sisters Virginia Sell and Naomi Lodge.

A private burial was held at Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the Weber Funeral Home.

