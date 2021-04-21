Elizabeth Helen Chamberlain, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Helen Chamberlain, 99, passed away peacefully at her son’s home Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Born October 2, 1921 in East Liverpool, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Francik) Mellon.

A homemaker, she was a faithful member of St. George Catholic Church and its Altar & Rosary Society.

She was also a charter member of VFW Post 4111 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed polka dancing and family gatherings.

Survivors include her children, John (Sandy) Chamberlain of Lisbon, Terry (Chris) Chamberlain of Hinckley and Gary Chamberlain of Youngstown and a sister, Mary Mitchell of Moor Park, California. There are eight grandchildren, Jonathan (Jennifer) Chamberlain, Cyndee (Shawn) McNeal, Hannah (Mike) Snyder, Sarah (Jeff Sawulski) Chamberlain, Eric and Sam Chamberlain, David Mann and Matt Milite and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo “Pete” Chamberlain; a daughter, Shirley Milite; a grandson, John Mann and daughter-in-law, Barbara, as well as her sister, Irene Gbur and brother, Joseph Mellon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by The Rev. Stephen Wassie at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 23 at St. George Catholic Church.

Calling hours will be observed from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 23 at the Weber Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. George Building Fund.

