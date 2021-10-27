Edward James Kupka, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward James Kupka, 88, formerly of Lisbon, died Tuesday evening, October 26, 2021 at Calcutta Health Care Center.

Born May 18, 1933 in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Stephen G. and Helen (Sydlick) Kupka.

Ed worked for several construction companies throughout his life.

A member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, he was a member of the choir and enjoyed trips to Mountaineer with his wife. He had a passion for NASCAR and had a fondness for animals that he and Toby shared. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body and always left people saying he was such a nice guy.

Ed was a 1951 graduate of Salem High School.

Survivors include his son, Joshua Kupka of South Carolina and three grandchildren: Christopher, Anastasia and Daniel.

He was preceded in death by his wife Toby (O’Donnell) Kupka in 2017. Also deceased are two daughters, Sarah Delligatti and Christine Kupka, four brothers: Bonaventure, Joseph, Robert and Stephen Kupka and sisters Helen Baker, Irene Arnold and Margaret Lindberg.

There will be a private visitation for the family at the Weber Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s memory to Rose’s Rescues, PO Box 33, Rootstown, OH 44272.

Leave condolences at www.weberfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward James Kupka, please visit our floral store.